H Lockhart, Director of Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN, Financial), has sold 1,100 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $97.95 per share, resulting in a total value of $107,745.

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a global professional services firm that assists clients in the healthcare, higher education, life sciences, and commercial sectors. The company offers advisory, technology, and analytics solutions to improve performance, streamline complex processes, reduce costs, and leverage technology for its clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,200 shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at the company.

The insider transaction history for Huron Consulting Group Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 29 insider sells during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc were trading at $97.95, giving the company a market cap of $1.806 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 31.03, which is above both the industry median of 17.705 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.98, with a GF Value of $100.02, indicating that Huron Consulting Group Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

