Director Miguel Calado Sells 2,500 Shares of HNI Corp (HNI)

Director Miguel Calado has executed a sale of 2,500 shares of HNI Corp (HNI, Financial) on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at a price of $42.99 per share, which resulted in a total value of $107,475. HNI Corp is a company that provides products and solutions for the office and home environments. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of furniture, including office chairs, filing and storage products, desks, tables, and workplace accessories. HNI Corp operates through multiple brands and is known for its commitment to innovation and quality in the office furniture industry. Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 2,500 shares and has not made any purchases of HNI Corp stock. The recent sale by Director Miguel Calado is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and seven insider sells for the company. The market capitalization of HNI Corp stands at $2.025 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is currently 42.36, which is above both the industry median of 22.46 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. This indicates a higher valuation compared to the industry and the company's own trading history. Regarding the stock's valuation, with a share price of $42.99 and a GuruFocus Value of $39.17, HNI Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued when considering the GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with insight into how company executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including market conditions, company performance, and individual investment goals when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.