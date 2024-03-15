Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) EVP & Chief Financial Officer Robert Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Packaging Corp of America is a company that operates in the packaging industry, primarily manufacturing containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company also produces paper products, including white papers, commodity-grade papers, and market pulp. Robert Mundy’s recent transaction involved the sale of 10,000 shares at a price of $182.51 per share. This transaction resulted in a total value of $1,825,100. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Packaging Corp of America shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 11 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. On the valuation front, Packaging Corp of America's shares were trading at $182.51 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.704 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 21.98, which is above the industry median of 17.5 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.21, indicating that Packaging Corp of America is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value, which is set at $151.44. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. This intrinsic value estimate aims to determine whether the stock is fairly valued, undervalued, or overvalued. For more detailed information and analysis on insider transactions and the company's financials, readers are encouraged to visit the links provided in the article.

