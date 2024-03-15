Dave Schaeffer, Chairman, CEO, and President, 10% Owner of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial), has sold 8,826 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $72.55 per share, resulting in a total value of $640,485.30.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc is a multinational internet service provider specializing in delivering high-speed internet access and point-to-point network services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations, offering services such as dedicated internet access, ethernet transport, and colocation facilities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 327,017 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc were trading at $72.55, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.212 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 2.53, which is significantly lower than the industry median of 16.57 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $97.41 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74. This indicates that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.