Gevo Inc Renmark Non-Deal Roadshow Series Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Eric Cray - Gevo Inc - Vice President of Finance and Strategy



Thank you, Adriana, appreciate it. I am an engineer. But before I do that, I will just remind folks that we have done a series of virtual fireside chats last year. You can find those on our website. We did one in August, one in October, and then two in December that cover range different topics. I am going to try to go through our