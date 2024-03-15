DocuSign (DOCU, Financial) saw its shares increase by 4% following an impressive fourth-quarter report for January, which surpassed expectations in both revenue and earnings. Despite an initial surge of up to 17% in after-hours trading, the stock experienced a significant pullback at the market's open. This reaction comes amidst the company's efforts to boost growth and manage expenses effectively.

Key highlights from DocuSign's recent performance include:

Non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 100 basis points year-over-year to 25%, aligning with the higher end of their forecast. This improvement contributed to a 17% increase in adjusted EPS year-over-year to $0.76, surpassing consensus estimates.

Although revenue growth decelerated to 8% year-over-year, reaching $712.39 million, billings growth accelerated to 13% year-over-year. This marks a significant recovery from the previous quarter's slowdown.

Several factors contributed to the uptick in billing growth, including enhanced customer usage across key sectors, stable customer retention with strong momentum among large customers, and a robust increase in new customer acquisitions, which ended the year 11% higher year-over-year.

International revenue, which is vital for DocuSign's long-term success, grew at more than double the overall company growth rate, now representing 27% of total revenues.

Looking ahead to FY25, DocuSign aims to continue improving profitability, with a target for non-GAAP operating margin growth to 26.5-28.0%, and projects revenue between $2.915-2.927 billion, a 6% increase year-over-year at the midpoint, with billings expected to rise by 3%.

Despite facing challenges from the Federal Reserve's rate hikes over the past two years, DocuSign is showing signs of stabilization and recovery, highlighted by its strongest year-over-year billings growth in more than a year. The company remains optimistic about its future, signaling the potential for a broader recovery ahead.