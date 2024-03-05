Mar 05, 2024 / 08:00PM GMT

Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research & Equity Research Analyst



Great. Why don't we go ahead and get started? So look, we're just delighted to have Zoom Video Communications joining us at the Citizens JMP Technology Conference.



Kelly Steckelberg - Zoom Video Communications, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Thank you. It's great to be here.



Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research & Equity Research Analyst



Kelly, thank you for joining us. You've done this a bunch of times, and we really appreciate you.



Kelly Steckelberg - Zoom Video Communications, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Of course.



Questions and Answers:

- JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research & Equity Research AnalystWe do. We appreciate you. All right. So let's let people learn a little