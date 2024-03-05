Mar 05, 2024 / 07:45PM GMT

Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



We'll get started. I'm going to read our research disclosure to start with. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosures website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. I'm sure we'll get this door closed in a brief second. And so I appreciate Nathan, CFO of Zebra. Thank you so much for being here today. It's always great to have you here at TMT.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VPMaybe let's start with kind of Zebra saw a pretty big surge in demand as we went through COVID, given just the pickup in e-commerce, curbside pickup, just the general need for automation as we have less kind of human interaction. Just how do you judge how much of that demand was a pull forward versus kind of an overall expansion of the opportunity?- Zebra Technologies Corporation - CFOSo