Koegel J William JR, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of CACI International Inc (CACI, Financial), has sold 500 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $377.48 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $188,740.

CACI International Inc provides information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. A member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the company operates in approximately 120 offices worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 500 shares of CACI International Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 7 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of CACI International Inc were trading at $377.48, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.349 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 22.69, which is below the industry median of 27.61 and above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $377.48 and a GuruFocus Value of $349.10, CACI International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend for CACI International Inc suggests a cautious approach from insiders, with more selling activity than buying over the past year.

The GF Value image indicates that CACI International Inc's stock is currently trading in line with its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

