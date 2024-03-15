On March 7, 2024, Director Molly Campbell of East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC, Financial) sold 1,625 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price, resulting in a total value of the sold shares.

East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC, Financial) is a publicly owned company with banking services including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the United States and Greater China.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,125 shares and purchased 650 shares of East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC, Financial). The insider's trading activities can be seen as part of the broader insider transaction history for the company, which includes 12 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent transaction, shares of East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC, Financial) were trading at $77.26, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.801 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 9.43, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 9.38 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a stock price of $77.26 and a GF Value of $94.20, East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC, Financial) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.