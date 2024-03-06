Q4 2023 Greenlight Capital Re Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Greenlight Capital Re Limited 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to David Sigmon, Greenlight Re General Counsel. You may begin.



David Sigmon - Greenlight Capital Re Ltd - General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, [Kevin] and good morning. I would like to remind you that this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay following conclusion of the event. An audio replay will also be available under the Investors section of the company's website at www.greenlightre.com.



Joining us on the call today will be our Chief Executive Officer, Greg Richardson; Chairman of the Board, David Einhorn (Trades,