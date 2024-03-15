Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) recently witnessed an insider sell by Chief Human Resources Officer Jennifer Saavedra, according to the latest SEC filings. On March 6, 2024, the insider sold a total of 18,260 shares of the company. This transaction has been documented in the SEC Filing, providing transparency into the insider's stock activities. Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that offers a wide range of products and services including personal computers, servers, networking products, software, and data storage devices. The company is known for its innovations in the IT sector and has a significant presence in the global market. Jennifer Saavedra has a history of stock transactions with Dell Technologies Inc over the past year, having sold 18,260 shares in total and not having purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Dell Technologies Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 16 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. On the valuation front, Dell Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $120.1 on the day of Jennifer Saavedra's recent sell, giving the company a market capitalization of $82.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.29, which is above the industry median of 23.65 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $47.50, indicates that Dell Technologies Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.53. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Jennifer Saavedra adds to the data pool that investors and analysts use to gauge insider sentiment and company valuation, which can be critical factors in making informed investment decisions.

