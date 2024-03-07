Director Alan Higginson Sells 1,000 Shares of F5 Inc (FFIV)

On March 7, 2024, Alan Higginson, a director of F5 Inc (FFIV, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. F5 Inc is a technology company that specializes in application services and application delivery networking (ADN). The company's products and services are designed to ensure the security, performance, and availability of network applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,000 shares of F5 Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 32 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of F5 Inc were trading at $190.43, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.345 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 25.09, which is lower than the industry median of 27.61 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.08, with a GF Value of $176.87, indicating that F5 Inc was Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation metrics. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

