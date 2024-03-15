Kevin Mcdearis, the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Blackbaud Inc (BLKB, Financial), has sold 3,479 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $71.94 per share, resulting in a total value of $250,317.26.

Blackbaud Inc is a software company that provides cloud software, services, data intelligence, and expertise that empower social good organizations to increase their impact. These organizations include nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare institutions, and the individual change agents who support them.

Over the past year, Kevin Mcdearis has sold a total of 13,479 shares of Blackbaud Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 20 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Blackbaud Inc were trading at $71.94, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 2,437.67, significantly above both the industry median of 27.61 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Despite the high price-earnings ratio, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1, as the share price of $71.94 closely aligns with the GuruFocus Value of $71.96.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs or portfolio diversification strategies.

