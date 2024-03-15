Kevin Poet, the Executive Vice President of Operations and Support Services at Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN), has sold 6,000 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $25.45 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $152,700.

Trinity Industries Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, transportation, chemical, and construction sectors. Among its services, Trinity Industries leases and manages a fleet of approximately 103,000 railcars, manufactures railcars, inland barges, and structural wind towers, and provides railcar maintenance services.

Over the past year, Kevin Poet has engaged in the sale of 6,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider's recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the company's insider trading history. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 4 insider sells at Trinity Industries Inc.

On the valuation front, Trinity Industries Inc's shares were trading at $25.45 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.148 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.83, which is above both the industry median of 14.03 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.58, with a GF Value of $43.68. This valuation suggests that Trinity Industries Inc is categorized as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" according to GuruFocus's GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

