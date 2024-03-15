Director Ashley Keating has executed a sale of 472 shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP, Financial) on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Medpace Holdings Inc is a clinical contract research organization providing a full range of services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Ashley Keating’s transaction history over the past year shows a total of 1,472 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company. The insider transaction history for Medpace Holdings Inc indicates a pattern of insider selling, with 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Medpace Holdings Inc were trading at $415, giving the company a market cap of $12.477 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Medpace Holdings Inc stands at 45.68, which is above the industry median of 29.23 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price of $415 and a GuruFocus Value of $327.11, Medpace Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

