Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI, Financial), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, has reported an insider sell transaction. According to a recent SEC filing, Chief Commercial Officer Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company on March 7, 2024. Joseph Wright has been active in the market over the past year, having sold a total of 25,000 shares and not purchasing any shares of Merit Medical Systems Inc. The insider transaction history for Merit Medical Systems Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 10 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period. On the valuation front, Merit Medical Systems Inc shares were trading at $75.68 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market cap stands at $4.356 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 46.13, which is above the industry median of 27.17 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $75.68 and the GuruFocus Value of $76.29, Merit Medical Systems Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

