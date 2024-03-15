Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) is a leader in the global life and health reinsurance industry. With operations in 26 countries, RGA delivers expert solutions in individual life reinsurance, individual living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. According to a recent SEC Filing, William Hutton, the EVP, General Counsel & Secretary of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA, Financial), sold 1,908 shares of the company on March 6, 2024. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 9,984 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider transaction history for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells during this period. On the valuation front, Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) shares were trading at $181.84 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $11.982 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.57, which is above the industry median of 12.42 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.18, with a GF Value of $154.20, indicating that Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by William Hutton may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation, although it is important to consider the broader context of the company's performance and market conditions when evaluating such transactions.

