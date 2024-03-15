Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Christopher Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company on March 7, 2024. Christopher Patterson, who holds a position within the company, executed the sale at an average price of $90.56, resulting in a transaction amount of approximately $1,289,226. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,625 shares and purchased 400 shares. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of insider selling activity for the company. The insider transaction history for Modine Manufacturing Co indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 10 insider sells recorded. Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co were trading at $90.56 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.378 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Modine Manufacturing Co stands at 19.78, which is above both the industry median of 16.56 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $21.31, Modine Manufacturing Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.25, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. SEC Filing

