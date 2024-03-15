Director Winston Churchill has sold 11,903 shares of Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR, Financial) on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $36.2 per share, resulting in a total value of $430,888.6.

Amkor Technology Inc is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services. Its offerings include a range of packaging and test technologies that support the electronics industry. The company's services are integral to the development and deployment of semiconductor-based solutions used in various electronic devices.

Over the past year, Winston Churchill has sold a total of 11,903 shares of Amkor Technology Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, Amkor Technology Inc's shares were trading at $36.2 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $8.581 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.90, which is below the industry median of 29.505 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Amkor Technology Inc is significantly overvalued. With a current price of $36.2 and a GF Value of $24.84, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.46.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Director Winston Churchill may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in Amkor Technology Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.