Insider Sell: CEO Sanjiv Lamba Sells 8,306 Shares of Linde PLC (LIN)

52 minutes ago
Sanjiv Lamba, CEO of Linde PLC (LIN, Financial), has sold 8,306 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $462.04 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,838,019.24.

Linde PLC is a global industrial gases and engineering company with a diverse product and service portfolio that includes atmospheric gases, process gases, and specialty gases for various industries such as healthcare, petroleum refining, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company also provides related engineering and technology solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,306 shares of Linde PLC and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the CEO is part of a series of insider transactions at the company. In the past year, there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys recorded for Linde PLC.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Linde PLC were trading at $462.04, giving the company a market capitalization of $222.753 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 36.71, which is above both the industry median of 21.785 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Linde PLC.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.25, with a current share price of $462.04 and a GuruFocus Value of $370.30, indicating that Linde PLC is considered modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1766222744128745472.png

The insider trend for Linde PLC suggests a cautious approach from insiders, with a pattern of selling and no buying activity over the past year. This could be interpreted in various ways by investors, but the data presented is purely factual without speculative analysis.

1766222760541057024.png

Investors and stakeholders in Linde PLC may consider the insider transactions, valuation metrics, and the company's market position when making investment decisions. The information provided herein is based on the latest available data and SEC filings.

