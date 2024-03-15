Sanjiv Lamba, CEO of Linde PLC (LIN, Financial), has sold 8,306 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $462.04 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,838,019.24.

Linde PLC is a global industrial gases and engineering company with a diverse product and service portfolio that includes atmospheric gases, process gases, and specialty gases for various industries such as healthcare, petroleum refining, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company also provides related engineering and technology solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,306 shares of Linde PLC and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the CEO is part of a series of insider transactions at the company. In the past year, there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys recorded for Linde PLC.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Linde PLC were trading at $462.04, giving the company a market capitalization of $222.753 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 36.71, which is above both the industry median of 21.785 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Linde PLC.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.25, with a current share price of $462.04 and a GuruFocus Value of $370.30, indicating that Linde PLC is considered modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend for Linde PLC suggests a cautious approach from insiders, with a pattern of selling and no buying activity over the past year. This could be interpreted in various ways by investors, but the data presented is purely factual without speculative analysis.

Investors and stakeholders in Linde PLC may consider the insider transactions, valuation metrics, and the company's market position when making investment decisions. The information provided herein is based on the latest available data and SEC filings.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.