John Kuch, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), has sold 4,474 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

Xencor Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, asthma, and allergic diseases. With a robust technology platform, Xencor aims to create and develop innovative therapeutics to improve patient outcomes.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $23.43 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $104,833.82. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Xencor Inc has been adjusted as reflected in the SEC filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,185 shares of Xencor Inc and has not made any purchase of shares. The recent sale represents a continuation of the insider's selling pattern over the specified period.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history at Xencor Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 13 insider sells during this timeframe.

Valuation

On the day of the sale, shares of Xencor Inc were trading at $23.43, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.482 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.84, with a GF Value of $27.84, indicating that Xencor Inc is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Xencor Inc may find this insider selling activity as a data point to consider in their analysis of the company's stock and its future prospects.

