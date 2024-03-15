Martin South, President & CEO of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC), has sold 14,685 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $203.43 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,989,839.55.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc is a global professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. The company operates through two segments, Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting, providing analysis, advice, and transactional capabilities to clients in more than 130 countries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,685 shares and has not made any purchases of the company stock. The insider transaction history for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc shows a pattern of 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc's shares were trading at $203.43 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $100.863 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.24, which is above both the industry median of 12.42 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.05, with a GF Value of $194.43, indicating that Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

