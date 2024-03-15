ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 40,000 Shares

Jacob Chacko, the President and Chief Executive Officer of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC), has sold 40,000 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price, resulting in a total value of the sale being undisclosed.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing oncology-based therapies. The company's focus is on addressing mechanisms of therapeutic resistance in cancer patients, and it operates primarily within the biotechnology and drug industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 134,539 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Jacob Chacko is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place at the company. In the past year, there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $16.21. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately $1.005 billion.

The insider transaction history for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc indicates a trend of insider sales over the past year, with no insider purchases reported during the same period. This trend can be observed in the insider trend image provided.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and may be subject to various personal financial considerations.

