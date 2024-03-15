Global Markets Weekly: A Comprehensive Overview of Economic and Market Dynamics

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

United States: Mixed Stock Performance Amid Economic Indicators

  • Large-cap S&P 500 Index and S&P MidCap 400 Index reached new record intraday highs, with the Nasdaq Composite also peaking before a late-week pullback.
  • Small-cap and value shares outperformed, while mega-cap tech shares, including Apple, faced challenges.
  • Novo Nordisk surpassed Tesla as the 12th biggest public company by market capitalization, driven by strong demand for its products.
  • Market momentum fluctuated, initially dropping due to disappointing policy news from China but recovering midweek amid easing demand and inflation pressures.
  • Job market showed mixed signals with a rise in unemployment to 3.9% despite adding 275,000 jobs in February. Average hourly earnings growth slowed, indicating a positive sign for inflation.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of rate cuts, influencing futures markets to price in a higher chance of a cut by June.
  • Yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note dropped to its lowest since early February, while the investment-grade corporate bond market saw heavy issuance.

Market Indexes Changes

  • DJIA: 38,722.69 (-364.69)
  • S&P 500: 5,123.69 (-13.39)
  • Nasdaq Composite: 16,085.11 (-189.83)
  • S&P MidCap 400: 2,952.39 (+41.73)
  • Russell 2000: 2,082.71 (+6.32)

Europe: Positive Market Trends Amid Policy Adjustments

  • The STOXX Europe 600 Index continued its upward trajectory, marking the seventh consecutive week of gains.
  • Major stock indexes in Italy, France, and Germany experienced growth, while the UK's FTSE 100 Index saw a slight decline.
  • The European Central Bank (ECB) maintained its key deposit rate but signaled potential rate cuts and revised inflation and growth forecasts downwards.
  • UK's budget announcement included a significant payroll tax cut and an extension of the windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

Japan: Mixed Stock Performance Amid Economic Data

  • The Nikkei 225 Index saw a slight decline, while the broader TOPIX Index gained.
  • Speculation about the Bank of Japan's monetary policy direction influenced market sentiment.
  • Economic data showed a sharp decline in household spending but higher-than-expected nominal wage growth.
  • The yen appreciated against the U.S. dollar, impacting exporters negatively.

China: Equities Gain Amid Government Stabilization Measures

  • Chinese equities rose, with the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 indexes experiencing gains.
  • The government set an economic growth target of around 5% for the year, mirroring last year's target.
  • Special ultra-long central government bonds were announced to support growth, alongside refined housing policies.
  • Exports and imports showed improvement in the early months of 2024, signaling a positive trade balance.

Other Key Markets

  • Türkiye: Inflation continued its upward trend but is expected to peak in the spring. The central bank may consider raising interest rates further.
  • Poland: The central bank held rates steady amid uncertainty about future inflation and economic recovery prospects.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.