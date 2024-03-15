Global Markets Weekly: A Comprehensive Overview of Economic and Market Dynamics
United States: Mixed Stock Performance Amid Economic Indicators
- Large-cap S&P 500 Index and S&P MidCap 400 Index reached new record intraday highs, with the Nasdaq Composite also peaking before a late-week pullback.
- Small-cap and value shares outperformed, while mega-cap tech shares, including Apple, faced challenges.
- Novo Nordisk surpassed Tesla as the 12th biggest public company by market capitalization, driven by strong demand for its products.
- Market momentum fluctuated, initially dropping due to disappointing policy news from China but recovering midweek amid easing demand and inflation pressures.
- Job market showed mixed signals with a rise in unemployment to 3.9% despite adding 275,000 jobs in February. Average hourly earnings growth slowed, indicating a positive sign for inflation.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of rate cuts, influencing futures markets to price in a higher chance of a cut by June.
- Yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note dropped to its lowest since early February, while the investment-grade corporate bond market saw heavy issuance.
Market Indexes Changes
- DJIA: 38,722.69 (-364.69)
- S&P 500: 5,123.69 (-13.39)
- Nasdaq Composite: 16,085.11 (-189.83)
- S&P MidCap 400: 2,952.39 (+41.73)
- Russell 2000: 2,082.71 (+6.32)
Europe: Positive Market Trends Amid Policy Adjustments
- The STOXX Europe 600 Index continued its upward trajectory, marking the seventh consecutive week of gains.
- Major stock indexes in Italy, France, and Germany experienced growth, while the UK's FTSE 100 Index saw a slight decline.
- The European Central Bank (ECB) maintained its key deposit rate but signaled potential rate cuts and revised inflation and growth forecasts downwards.
- UK's budget announcement included a significant payroll tax cut and an extension of the windfall tax on oil and gas companies.
Japan: Mixed Stock Performance Amid Economic Data
- The Nikkei 225 Index saw a slight decline, while the broader TOPIX Index gained.
- Speculation about the Bank of Japan's monetary policy direction influenced market sentiment.
- Economic data showed a sharp decline in household spending but higher-than-expected nominal wage growth.
- The yen appreciated against the U.S. dollar, impacting exporters negatively.
China: Equities Gain Amid Government Stabilization Measures
- Chinese equities rose, with the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 indexes experiencing gains.
- The government set an economic growth target of around 5% for the year, mirroring last year's target.
- Special ultra-long central government bonds were announced to support growth, alongside refined housing policies.
- Exports and imports showed improvement in the early months of 2024, signaling a positive trade balance.
Other Key Markets
- Türkiye: Inflation continued its upward trend but is expected to peak in the spring. The central bank may consider raising interest rates further.
- Poland: The central bank held rates steady amid uncertainty about future inflation and economic recovery prospects.
