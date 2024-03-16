Senior Vice President Kuuhaku Park has sold 1,941 shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $107.55 per share, resulting in a total value of $208,755.55. Matson Inc is a transportation services company that provides shipping and logistics services. The company operates a fleet of vessels, as well as logistics and terminal services, primarily in the Pacific, including Hawaii, Guam, and Alaska. Matson Inc offers a vital lifeline to the economies of these regions, providing essential goods and materials. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,259 shares of Matson Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Matson Inc shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 30 insider sells. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Matson Inc were trading at $107.55, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.657 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 12.65, which is lower than the industry median of 14.03 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GF Value, with a price of $107.55 and a GuruFocus Value of $86.72, Matson Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Senior Vice President Kuuhaku Park may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions, the company's performance, and other factors before making investment decisions.

