JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), a company specializing in software development tools, including software update management, has seen a recent insider transaction. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-06, the company's Chief Revenue Officer, Tali Notman, sold 7,229 shares of the company. The transaction occurred at a price of $42.15 per share, which places the total value of the sale at approximately $304,752.35. Following this transaction, the insider's total holding in JFrog Ltd has adjusted accordingly. Over the past year, Tali Notman has sold a total of 117,651 shares of JFrog Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling activity at the company. In the past year, there have been no insider buys recorded, but there have been 87 insider sells. The market capitalization of JFrog Ltd stands at $4.505 billion, reflecting the company's valuation on the day of the reported sale. In terms of valuation, JFrog Ltd's shares were trading at $42.15, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $34.79. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, a GuruFocus adjustment factor is applied based on the company's historical returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and stakeholders in JFrog Ltd may find this insider selling activity to be a point of interest as they assess the company's stock performance and insider sentiment.

