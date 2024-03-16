Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY), a leading provider of remittance and financial services for immigrants, reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Technology Officer Ankur Sinha sold 32,826 shares of the company on March 6, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing link. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 89,952 shares of Remitly Global Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been significantly more insider sales than buys within the company. Specifically, there have been 28 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the last twelve months. On the day of the sale, shares of Remitly Global Inc were trading at $21.04, which values the company at a market cap of $3.951 billion. Remitly Global Inc is focused on transforming the lives of immigrants and their families by providing the most trusted financial services on the planet. The company's digital platform enables users to send money across borders with ease, ensuring that funds reach their intended recipients securely and swiftly. For more detailed information on insider transactions at Remitly Global Inc, interested individuals can refer to the company's insider trading history on GuruFocus.

