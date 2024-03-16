Jay Johnson, the CFO, Treasurer, and Executive Vice President of Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $118.97 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $594,850. Lamar Advertising Co is a leading outdoor advertising company, specializing in billboard, interstate logo, and transit advertising formats. The company owns and operates more than 357,000 displays across the United States and Canada, providing a wide range of outdoor advertising solutions to local businesses and national clients. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,000 shares of Lamar Advertising Co and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company, with a total of 3 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. The market capitalization of Lamar Advertising Co stands at $12.06 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 24.36, which is above both the industry median of 16.88 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past trading history. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Lamar Advertising Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, with a current share price of $118.97 and a GF Value of $109.91. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to the intrinsic value estimate provided by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may provide investors with insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider broader market conditions and the company's overall financial health when making investment decisions.

