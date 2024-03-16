Keith Allman, President and CEO of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), has sold 1,260,508 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $75.79 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $95,500,000.

Masco Corp, headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. The company's portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr paint, Delta and Hansgrohe faucets, bath and shower fixtures, KraftMaid and Merillat cabinets, Milgard windows and doors, and Hot Spring spas. Masco Corp operates through two segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products.

Over the past year, Keith Allman has sold a total of 1,636,588 shares of Masco Corp and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Masco Corp were trading at $75.79, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.895 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 19.17, which is above the industry median of 15.355 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 1.34, indicating that Masco Corp is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $56.59. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are just one of many factors that should be considered when evaluating a company's financial health and investment potential.

