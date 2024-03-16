Director Stephen Todd Sells 1,500 Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)

Stephen Todd, Director of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV), has sold 1,500 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $171.19 per share, resulting in a total value of $256,785.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) is a diversified global manufacturer that delivers innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The company's commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and serving its customers drives its global presence and robust portfolio of products and services.

Over the past year, Stephen Todd has sold a total of 1,500 shares of Dover Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to the overall insider selling trend at the company.

The insider transaction history for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells recorded.

On the valuation front, Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) shares were trading at $171.19 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $23.93 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.74, slightly above the industry median of 22.46 and the company's historical median.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $171.19 and a GF Value of $150.00, Dover Corp is considered modestly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

