US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States. The company markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. US Foods Holding Corp serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions, and prominent foodservice companies. According to a recent SEC filing, David Rickard, the Executive Vice President of Strategy and Revenue Management at US Foods Holding Corp, sold 50,000 shares of the company on March 6, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $52.52 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,626,000. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for US Foods Holding Corp reveals a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 6 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. On the valuation front, US Foods Holding Corp's shares were trading at $52.52 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $12.891 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.06, which is above the industry median of 16.855 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $52.52 against the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $40.31, US Foods Holding Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

