Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases — often with limited or no options — has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Patricia Carr, sold 3,704 shares of the company on March 7, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $118.37, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $438,477.28. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's investment portfolio. Over the past year, Patricia Carr has sold a total of 5,153 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 21 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. The market capitalization of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC stands at $7.327 billion, with the stock trading at $118.37 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is 19.20, which is below both the industry median of 28.295 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a price of $118.37 and a GuruFocus Value of $152.43, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's view of the company's stock value and future performance. However, it is important to note that insider transactions are just one of many factors that should be considered when evaluating a stock's potential.

