John Rothka, the Chief Accounting Officer of CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX, Financial), has sold 2,000 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $94.56 per share, resulting in a total value of $189,120.

CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX, Financial) is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and provides the company with an essential link to the global coal markets.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in a total of 2,000 shares sold and has not purchased any shares of CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX, Financial). The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 9 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX, Financial) were trading at $94.56, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.725 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 4.69, which is below the industry median of 7.76 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.35, with a GF Value of $69.88, indicating that CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX, Financial) is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

