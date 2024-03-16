Viper Energy Inc (VNOM, Financial), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, and exploiting oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's assets are primarily located in the Permian Basin of West Texas. According to a recent SEC filing, Director, 10% Owner Energy, Diamondback has sold a significant number of shares in Viper Energy Inc. On March 8, 2024, the insider completed the sale of 13,225,000 shares of the company. Over the past year, Energy, Diamondback has sold a total of 13,225,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Viper Energy Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 10 insider sells during this period. On the day of the sale, shares of Viper Energy Inc were trading at $34.13, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.033 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 13.03, which is above the industry median of 10.46 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, according to the GuruFocus Value, was at $35.55, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. This suggests that Viper Energy Inc was Fairly Valued based on its GF Value at the time of the insider's sale. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. This insider sell event may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation of Viper Energy Inc as it provides insight into the actions of significant shareholders and company valuation metrics.

