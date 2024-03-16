T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS), a leading provider of wireless communication services, has experienced a significant insider transaction. According to a recent SEC Filing, Director and 10% Owner Telekom Deutsche sold 399,711 shares of the company on March 7, 2024. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,196,111 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed in the insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc, which has seen 44 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the sale, T-Mobile US Inc's shares were trading at $166.5, valuing the company at a market cap of $194.634 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 23.66, which is above the industry median of 16.57 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value), indicates that T-Mobile US Inc is currently modestly overvalued. The GF Value, which is $144.15, suggests that the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.16. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors and analysts who track insider behavior as an indicator of a company's financial health and future performance. However, it is important to note that insider transactions do not necessarily predict market movements and may be subject to various personal or business-related considerations.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.