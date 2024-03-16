Director Michael Berman has executed a sale of 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Brixmor Property Group Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its properties are strategically located in established trade areas and are primarily anchored by non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers. Michael Berman’s recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's trading activities over the past year, during which the insider sold a total of 10,475 shares and made no purchases. The insider transaction history for Brixmor Property Group Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 6 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. On the valuation front, Brixmor Property Group Inc shares were trading at $22.82 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.854 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 22.52, above both the industry median of 16.88 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $23.67, Brixmor Property Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The disclosed insider sale by Director Michael Berman provides investors with information on the trading activities of company insiders, which can be a valuable data point when assessing the stock's performance and valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.