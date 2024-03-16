Markus Gloeckler, Chief Technology Officer of First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial), executed a sale of 679 shares in the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC Form 4 document.

First Solar Inc is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar systems which use its advanced module and system technology. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s renewable energy systems protect and enhance the environment.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,143 shares of First Solar Inc and has not made any purchase of shares. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, with 19 insider sells and no insider buys reported.

On the date of the reported sale, shares of First Solar Inc were trading at $160, giving the company a market capitalization of $17.24 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 20.85, which is below the industry median of 29.505 but above the historical median for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.02, indicating that First Solar Inc was Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value of $157.33. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at First Solar Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of First Solar Inc's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value according to GuruFocus estimates.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at First Solar Inc, interested individuals can refer to the SEC filing through the provided link.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.