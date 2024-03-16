Christian Cunningham, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer of Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI), sold 2,597 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Herc Holdings Inc operates as an equipment rental company. The company offers a range of equipment rental solutions for construction, industrial, and governmental entities, including tools, trucks, and heavy machinery. Over the past year, Christian Cunningham has sold a total of 12,570 shares of Herc Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Herc Holdings Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, but there have been 7 insider sells during the same period. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Herc Holdings Inc were trading at $165.33, giving the company a market cap of $4.431 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.93, which is lower than the industry median of 17.705 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $165.33 and the GuruFocus Value of $183.04, Herc Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Christian Cunningham may provide investors with context on how insiders are viewing the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, investors should consider a wide range of factors, including broader market conditions and the company's overall financial health, when making investment decisions.

