Teradata Corp (TDC) CMO Jacqueline Woods Sells 8,620 Shares

Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC), a company specializing in database and analytics-related software, services, and products, recently saw a significant insider sell by its Chief Marketing Officer, Jacqueline Woods. On March 7, 2024, the insider executed a sale of 8,620 shares of the company, as reported in the SEC Filing. Jacqueline Woods has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 8,620 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. The insider transaction history for Teradata Corp indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 19 recorded over the past year and no insider buys in the same timeframe. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Teradata Corp were trading at $38.6, valuing the company at a market cap of $3.707 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 62.39, which is above both the industry median of 27.61 and the historical median for the company. This suggests a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past earnings multiples. Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $45.50, Teradata Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sell by Jacqueline Woods may attract attention from the market as stakeholders assess the implications of this insider activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.