BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc EVP Sells Company Shares

William Werner, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Development at BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ), has sold 25,000 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. The company provides a curated assortment focused on perishable products, continuously refreshed general merchandise, gas, and other ancillary services to deliver a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $77.73 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,943,250. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,340 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc and has not made any purchase of shares.

The insider transaction history at BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc over the past year indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying. There have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc had a market capitalization of $10.067 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 20.18, which is above the industry median of 16.855 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the stock trading at $77.73 and a GuruFocus Value of $75.28, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

