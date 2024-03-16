ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company that helps businesses enhance growth and profitability, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Vikas Bhalla, the Executive Vice President & Head of Outsourcing at ExlService Holdings Inc, sold 23,760 shares of the company on March 6, 2024. Vikas Bhalla’s transaction was executed at an average price of $31.51 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $748,976. The insider's sale was made public through an SEC filing, which can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing. Over the past year, Vikas Bhalla has sold a total of 49,755 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at the company. The insider transaction history for ExlService Holdings Inc shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells recorded. In terms of valuation, ExlService Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $31.51 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $5.437 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.97, which is above the industry median of 27.61 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's current price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that ExlService Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued. With a share price of $31.51 and a GF Value of $39.52, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.8. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, it is important to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company.

