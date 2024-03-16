Senior Vice President Barbara Lowery-Yilmaz has sold 1,430 shares of Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $144.52 per share, resulting in a total value of $206,666.60. Hess Corp is an exploration and production company that develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas with production operations located primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia. The company also engages in exploration activities offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico. Over the past year, Barbara Lowery-Yilmaz has sold a total of 25,749 shares of Hess Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 13 insider sells within the company. The insider transaction history for Hess Corp indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying, which could be a point of interest for investors and analysts monitoring insider behaviors. On the valuation front, Hess Corp's shares were trading at $144.52 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $44.50 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 32.20, which is above both the industry median of 10.46 and the historical median for Hess Corp. According to the GF Value, with a price of $144.52 and a GuruFocus Value of $146.80, Hess Corp is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future performance.

