Insider Sell: Senior Vice President Barbara Lowery-Yilmaz Sells Shares of Hess Corp (HES)

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Senior Vice President Barbara Lowery-Yilmaz has sold 1,430 shares of Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $144.52 per share, resulting in a total value of $206,666.60. Hess Corp is an exploration and production company that develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas with production operations located primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia. The company also engages in exploration activities offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico. Over the past year, Barbara Lowery-Yilmaz has sold a total of 25,749 shares of Hess Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 13 insider sells within the company. 1766320749490106368.png The insider transaction history for Hess Corp indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying, which could be a point of interest for investors and analysts monitoring insider behaviors. On the valuation front, Hess Corp's shares were trading at $144.52 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $44.50 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 32.20, which is above both the industry median of 10.46 and the historical median for Hess Corp. 1766320791001133056.png According to the GF Value, with a price of $144.52 and a GuruFocus Value of $146.80, Hess Corp is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.