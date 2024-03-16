William Peters, the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, and Treasurer of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH), has sold 18,136 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $46.48 per share, resulting in a total value of $843,529.28.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary and generic injectable and inhalation products. These products are used in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, as well as in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Over the past year, William Peters has sold a total of 192,937 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of insider selling, with 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $46.48 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.194 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.70, which is lower than the industry median of 22.945 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $46.48 and a GF Value of $37.60, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by William Peters may provide investors with an indication of the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions, the company's fundamentals, and their investment strategy when evaluating this insider transaction.

