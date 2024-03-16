Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE:OII), a company that provides engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications, has experienced an insider sell event. According to a recent SEC Filing, Director Karen Beachy sold 7,600 shares of the company on March 7, 2024.

Over the past year, Karen Beachy has sold a total of 17,100 shares of Oceaneering International Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent transaction further adds to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 8 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Oceaneering International Inc were trading at $20.5 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.073 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 21.65, which is above both the industry median of 10.46 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.07, indicating that Oceaneering International Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $19.13. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Oceaneering International Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value estimate.

Investors and stakeholders in Oceaneering International Inc may consider monitoring insider transactions as part of their analysis of the company's stock performance and valuation.

