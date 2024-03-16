Michael Schueler, Vice President-Product Supply at Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH), sold 20,000 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $21.08 per share, resulting in a total value of $421,600.

Suburban Propane Partners LP is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil, and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity. The company primarily serves the residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural markets.

Over the past year, Michael Schueler has engaged in the sale of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Suburban Propane Partners LP shows a pattern of 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Suburban Propane Partners LP shares were trading at $21.08, giving the company a market cap of $1.341 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 13.18, which is below the industry median of 14.57 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.32, indicating that Suburban Propane Partners LP is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $16.01. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

