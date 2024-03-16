Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALKT), a company specializing in cloud-based digital banking solutions for banks and credit unions, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, W Hill, sold 49,911 shares of Alkami Technology Inc on March 7, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares were sold at a price of $23.55, resulting in a total transaction value of $1,175,173.05. Following the sale, the insider's direct ownership in the company has been adjusted accordingly. Over the past year, W Hill has been active in the market, selling a total of 129,911 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where insider activity at Alkami Technology Inc has been characterized by 10 insider sells and no insider buys. The market capitalization of Alkami Technology Inc stands at $2.298 billion as of the date of the insider sell. The stock's trading price on the day of the transaction places it at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued when compared to the intrinsic value estimate provided by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, an adjustment factor based on Alkami Technology Inc's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts, are taken into account. Investors and stakeholders in Alkami Technology Inc may consider the insider selling activity as part of their analysis when making investment decisions. It is important to note that insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and may be subject to various personal financial considerations of the insider.

