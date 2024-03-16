Insider Sell: President and CEO Michael Haack Sells 31,700 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago

Michael Haack, the President and CEO of Eagle Materials Inc (EXP, Financial), has sold 31,700 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $254.9 per share, resulting in a total value of $8,080,330.

Eagle Materials Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of building materials including gypsum wallboard, cement, recycled paperboard, and concrete and aggregates. The company operates through a network of facilities across the United States, providing materials essential for construction and infrastructure projects.

Over the past year, Michael Haack has sold a total of 64,730 shares of Eagle Materials Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock market capitalization of Eagle Materials Inc stands at $8.853 billion as of the date of the insider sell. The company's price-earnings ratio is 18.14, which is above the industry median of 15.835 but below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

On the valuation front, Eagle Materials Inc's shares were trading at $254.9 on the day of the transaction, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29. This indicates that the stock is considered modestly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $197.87.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1766320923583082496.png

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Eagle Materials Inc.

1766320941819916288.png

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at Eagle Materials Inc, interested parties can refer to the SEC filing through the provided link.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.