Michael Haack, the President and CEO of Eagle Materials Inc (EXP, Financial), has sold 31,700 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $254.9 per share, resulting in a total value of $8,080,330.

Eagle Materials Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of building materials including gypsum wallboard, cement, recycled paperboard, and concrete and aggregates. The company operates through a network of facilities across the United States, providing materials essential for construction and infrastructure projects.

Over the past year, Michael Haack has sold a total of 64,730 shares of Eagle Materials Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock market capitalization of Eagle Materials Inc stands at $8.853 billion as of the date of the insider sell. The company's price-earnings ratio is 18.14, which is above the industry median of 15.835 but below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

On the valuation front, Eagle Materials Inc's shares were trading at $254.9 on the day of the transaction, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29. This indicates that the stock is considered modestly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $197.87.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

