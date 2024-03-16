Director Jane Harman has executed a sale of 3,798 shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Iridium Communications Inc is a company that provides global satellite communications services. It offers voice and data communications services to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers via its constellation of 66 operational satellites. The company's products and services are used for a variety of applications, including disaster response, maritime and aeronautical navigation, and remote monitoring of assets. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,798 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at the company, with a total of 7 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Iridium Communications Inc were trading at $28.41, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.488 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 219.15, significantly above the industry median of 16.57 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.51, with the GF Value estimated at $55.76. This suggests that the stock is currently seen as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of a company's prospects. It is important for investors to consider the broader context of the market and the company's performance when evaluating insider transactions.

