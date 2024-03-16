Bandwidth Inc (BAND, Financial), a company that provides cloud-based communications services for businesses, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief People Officer Rebecca Bottorff sold 8,376 shares of the company on March 7, 2024. Rebecca Bottorff has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 25,940 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that time. The insider's latest transaction involved the sale of 8,376 shares at a price of $19.92 per share, which resulted in a total value of $166,759.52. The insider transaction history for Bandwidth Inc (BAND) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, Bandwidth Inc's shares were trading at $19.92 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $525.204 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.73, suggesting that the shares are modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, which is set at $27.40. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sale by the insider may provide insight into their perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential impact of insider transactions on stock performance.

